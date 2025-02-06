Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Featured Articles

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

