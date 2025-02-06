Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.01.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
