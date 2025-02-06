Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 336,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 344,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

