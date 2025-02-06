Trust Point Inc. Acquires 1,283 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,256,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.