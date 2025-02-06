Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,843.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,038.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

