Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 3,455 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

