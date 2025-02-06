Trust Point Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSD opened at $167.65 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.73 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

