Trust Point Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

