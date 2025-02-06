Trust Point Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

