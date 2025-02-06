Trust Point Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after purchasing an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.