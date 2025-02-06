Trust Point Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 14.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

