Trust Point Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AON opened at $382.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

