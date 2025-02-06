TSE:PIF FY2024 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a market cap of C$273.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

