TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.6 million.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.