TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.6 million.
TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TTMI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.