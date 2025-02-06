Turbo (TURBO) Price Tops $0.0036

Turbo (TURBO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $249.30 million and approximately $56.97 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,632.63 or 1.00015247 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,465.56 or 0.99842327 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00397452 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $55,751,041.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars.

