Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Financial Survey

Inhibikase Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 621.57 -$19.03 million ($2.67) -0.87 Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.58 -$55.20 million ($3.24) -0.15

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turnstone Biologics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turnstone Biologics 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.97%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus target price of $0.45, indicating a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Turnstone Biologics.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -350.63% -201.82% Turnstone Biologics N/A -105.99% -87.27%

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

