Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 612,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

