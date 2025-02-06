Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 741 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

