Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

