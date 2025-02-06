U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on USPH

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,552.64. This trade represents a 51.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,773.76. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $706,605. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8,414.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.