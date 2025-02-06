UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53, Zacks reports. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. UDR updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.620 EPS.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,034. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

