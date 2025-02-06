UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53, Zacks reports. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. UDR updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.620 EPS.

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,034. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.