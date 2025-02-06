UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 538,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,272. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

