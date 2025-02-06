UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 538,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,272. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.