UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

UGI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.21. UGI has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

