UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16, Zacks reports. UGI had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 14.64%.
UGI Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.21. UGI has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
