Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE UAA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,961,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

