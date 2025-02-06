United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $16.73. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 955,547 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

