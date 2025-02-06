Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 369,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,361. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

