Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $78.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,342.40. The trade was a 12.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,164 shares of company stock worth $7,346,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

