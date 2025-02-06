USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $89.30 million and $9.73 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,789.57 or 1.00003066 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,512.15 or 0.99719363 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 89,445,238 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 89,558,569.67182107. The last known price of USDB is 0.99568626 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,146,217.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

