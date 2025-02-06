USDS Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, USDS has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. USDS has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and $229,194.50 worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDS token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,183.42 or 0.99900937 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,765.48 or 0.99475686 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 7,890,110,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. USDS’s official website is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,609,925,707.16764974. The last known price of USDS is 1.00849463 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $254,314.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

