Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

