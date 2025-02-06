Vai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $37,649.64 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 2,731,182 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

