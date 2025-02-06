Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

