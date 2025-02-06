Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 03rd

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Rigetti Computing are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are stocks of companies that are seen as undervalued by investors, often trading at a lower price in relation to their intrinsic value or earnings potential. Investors in value stocks typically seek to buy these stocks at a discount to their true worth, with the expectation that their value will eventually be recognized by the market and their prices will increase. These stocks often have strong fundamentals and may pay dividends, making them attractive investments for those who prioritize long-term growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $520.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,816,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,663,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.20. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,250,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,646,129. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.80. 56,603,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,462,676. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,706,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,031,059. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,134,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,460,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Further Reading