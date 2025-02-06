Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 197.22%. Valvoline updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.670 EPS.

Valvoline Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:VVV traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 2,508,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

