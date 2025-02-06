Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 197.22%. Valvoline updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.670 EPS.
Valvoline Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSE:VVV traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. 2,508,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline
In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valvoline
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.