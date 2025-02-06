Vanderbilt University Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

