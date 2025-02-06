Vanderbilt University Buys 5,323 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanderbilt University grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,980,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $80,915,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

