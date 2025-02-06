Vanderbilt University Buys Shares of 4,413 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

