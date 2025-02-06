Vanderbilt University Has $177,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 588,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

