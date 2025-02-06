Vanderbilt University Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanderbilt University trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.