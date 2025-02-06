Vanderbilt University Reduces Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanderbilt University lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises 0.9% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 0.10% of Tenable worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tenable by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Tenable by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Tenable by 53.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $89,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,463 shares of company stock worth $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TENB stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

