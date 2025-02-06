VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.