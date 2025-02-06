Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 240,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.