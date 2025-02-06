Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

