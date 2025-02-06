Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 367.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $420.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

