Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,989,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG stock opened at $420.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

