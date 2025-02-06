Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.52. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.