Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Cut by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.69 and a 52-week high of $281.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

