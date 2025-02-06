Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $273.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

