Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lessened by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.