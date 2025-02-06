Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $250.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.