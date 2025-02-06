Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $555.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.99 and a 52-week high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $503.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

